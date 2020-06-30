Pindi residents asked to carefully use water

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the coming days with a warning to take actions against lavish users.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood told APP that all out efforts are being made to meet the water demand of the residents of the cantonment areas and due to the board’s efforts, now the RCB is being provided four million gallons additional water.

RCB is also taking action against those who have illegal water connections, he added. RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected a large number of illegal water connections, he informed. He said RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the residents but due to electricity load-shedding, problems were being faced.