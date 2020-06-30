‘Probe soon into embezzlement of funds for quake survivors’

MANSEHRA: The parliamentary secretary for water resources Member National Assembly Salah Mohammad Khan has said the government would soon launch an inquiry into the alleged embezzlement funds donated by the international community for rehabilitation of 2005 earthquake survivors.

“I have raised the corruption issue within my party forum, following which it was decided to launch a probe into embezzlement of funds meant for reconstruction of 2005 earthquake,” said the legislator from the ruling party while talking to reporters here on Monday.