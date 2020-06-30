Five killed, 24 injured in clash over land dispute in Kurram

PARACHINAR: Five people have been killed and 24 injured in clashes over the last two days between Parachamkani and Balishkhel tribesmen over a land dispute in lower Kurram tribal district, police and hospital sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the clashes were taking place on the second consecutive day.They said that the tribesmen from the Parachamkani allegedly opened fire on the members of the Balishkhel tribe the other day that triggered clashes between the two tribes over the ownership of a piece of land.

The clashes have left five people dead and 24 others wounded.Member National Assembly Sajid Tori said that he along with other tribal elders had managed to effect a ceasefire, but the skirmishes started again.

However, he added that efforts were being made to broker a ceasefire.It was learnt that the internet service was also suspended in the area when the clashes broke out.

The Balishkhel tribesmen said that outsiders were trying to occupy their land by undertaking construction on it in violation of court orders.They alleged that the members of Parachamkani tribe opened the fire.

Meanwhile, the members of Parachamkani tribe maintained that they had purchased the land and they possessed the relevant documents.The local elders asked the government to resolve the issue and stop the bloodshed.Talking to reporters, an elder of the Bangash tribe, Haji Saleem Khan said that the government should constitute a committee to resolve the dispute.Deputy Commissioner, Kurram, Shah Fahad said the district administration along with the local tribal elders had started efforts to broker a ceasefire.