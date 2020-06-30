Anti-Pakistan forces involved in terrorism: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said anti-Pakistan forces are involved in terrorism and all law enforcing agencies (LEAs) including Pakistan Army are clearing terrorists and their facilitators. The nation stands with the security agencies. He said that all members of National Assembly including Prime Minister Imran Khan deserve congratulations for federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

He was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistanis at Governor House here on Monday. Ch Sarwar said the he strongly condemns attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange. He said that Rangers and other security personnel including the police must be applauded for thwarting the terrorists attack. However, terrorists are enemies of humanity and peace. Enemy forces do not want peace, development and prosperity here, he said.

He said that anti-Pakistan forces are involved in terrorism in Pakistan but our security agencies have already thwarted the intentions of terrorists and will continue to thwart terrorists and their facilitators in the war on terror.

He added the sacrifices made by the institutions are unparalleled in the world. We are proud of our security agencies and 220 million Pakistanis stand with their security agencies and no sacrifice will be spared, Sarwar added.

He said that we salute the soldiers who were martyred in this incident of terrorism and we pray that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a high position in Janat-ul-Firdous. The governor appreciated the all assembly members including Prime Imran Khan over approval of the federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

Later, Ch Sarwar visited the house of Pakistan’s famous TV host, actor, voice actor and poet Tariq Aziz and offered condolences and prayers to his family. Paying homage to the services of Tariq Aziz, he said Tariq Aziz was a multi-faceted personality and his services will always be remembered. He said people like him are born after centuries.