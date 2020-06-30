Punjab starts scrutiny of flour mills: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has reiterated that only functional flour mills across Punjab should be given wheat quota and a survey of year-round mills has started for this purpose with the help of sensitive agencies.

He expressed these views while talking in a meeting with a delegation led by Asim Raza, Central Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association. Abdul Aleem Khan said on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we want to keep the price of flour to a minimum, therefore decisions have been taken to import wheat and release government wheat to flour mills ahead of time.

Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hinted that a new policy is being introduced in the food sector in Punjab in the next three months in which work is also underway on targeted subsidies flour under which only deserving people will be provided atta at low cost and data from “Ehsas Programme” and Utility Stores will be used for this purpose.