Punjab CM Usman Buzdar orders OPDs, operation theatres to restart work

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the health department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalise OPDs and operation theatres adding that required steps should be taken within 10 days positively to facilitate the patients.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief minister directed the health minister to nominate focal persons for the complete operationalisation of OPDs and operation theatres in every district. Similarly, a public awareness campaign should be run as well. Plugging the holes will improve the situation as patients face difficulties due to lack of complete functioning of OPDs and operation theatres, he maintained. The chief minister expressed satisfaction that effective measures taken by the Punjab government had helped to overcome Covid-19 spread as the number of cases was declining.