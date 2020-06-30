Pak Consulate in Dubai to resume services from tomorrow

DUBAI: The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai and Northern Emirates announced it was resuming all consular services from Wednesday (July 1) as the mission had already implemented the safety and health measures in the wake of COVID-19 on the guidelines of the local government, foreign media reported.

This was announced at a recent press conference attended by UAE-based mediapersons including Pakistani journalists working in the country for various online and conventional media outlets based in Pakistan.

"The Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resources Development have assured providing financial assistance to all those stranded Pakistanis who lost their jobs in the UAE due to the COVID-19 as the data is being processed,” Ahmed Amjad Ali said while responding to a question during the press meet.