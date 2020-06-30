close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 30, 2020

PUTA stages sit-in for lifting ban on recruitments

National

BR
Bureau report
June 30, 2020

PESHAWAR: The teachers of University of Peshawar Monday staged a token sit-in to press the government to lift the ban on promotions and recruitments in the university. The government has, however, taken a serious notice of the teachers’ protest and summary for lifting the ban has already been moved for approval, sources told The News.

In response to the persistent contacts by officials in the provincial government and requests of the students, Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) called off the boycott of online classes and exams.

However, the token sit-in would continue till acceptance of their demands, PUTA President Dr Fazle Nasir told The News. Dr Fazle Nasir said that in view of the students’ concerns they revisited the decision of boycotting exams.

“The exams are going to commence today (Tuesday) and the time of students has already been wasted due to Covid-19. We don’t want their time to be wasted anymore,” the PUTA president said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan