Five die of Covid-19 in ICT, 277 new cases from twin cities, 443 recover

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another five lives in last 24 hours here in Islamabad Capital Territory taking death toll from federal capital to 127 however no death was reported in last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district.

In last six days, only two patients died of COVID-19 in the district from where a total of 243 patients have already died of the disease.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of patients being tested positive for the illness is also on the decline in the district at least for the last one-week or so. As many as 26 confirmed patients have died of the illness in the federal capital in last one week while another 1731 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in last seven days while from Rawalpindi district, only 443 new patients have been tested positive since June 22. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that another 248 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT in last 24 hours taking tally to 12,643.

The number of recoveries from ICT is also on the rise as in last 24 hours, 384 confirmed patients have recovered from the disease taking recoveries from the federal capital to 6,916 on Monday.

A total of 5,600 confirmed patients of the disease were undergoing treatment in ICT, majority of which is at home in isolation on Monday. On the other hand, only 29 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,139 of which 2,760 have already recovered while 635 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district.

To date, the virus has claimed a total of 243 lives from the district where as many as 1,501 confirmed patients of the disease have been kept in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the number of persons belonging to the district who are under quarantine at their homes reached 6,100 on Monday while to date, a total of 1,708 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.

To date, a total of 17,782 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi of which 370 have lost their lives while 9,676 have so far recovered from the illness. There were 5600 active cases of the disease in ICT while 2136 in Rawalpindi district on Monday.