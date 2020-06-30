PSMA files intra court appeal in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Monday filed intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the inquiry report of sugar commission and requested the court to issue directives to stop action against them.

Earlier, IHC bench dismissed the sugar mills association plea against the inquiry commission report. Earlier, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and 17 other mill owners including PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had challenged the report by the Sugar Inquiry Commission in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), alleging that legal formalities were not fulfilled during the investigations conducted by the commission.

The commission, in its report, has accused the sugar mill owners of earning illegal profits amounting to billions of rupees through unjustified price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, suspicious sugar export deals, illegal power production, misuse of subsidy and purchasing sugarcane off the books.