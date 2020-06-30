Treasury, opposition clash in Punjab PA over fuel price hike

LAHORE: Treasury and opposition members exchanged barbs during the Punjab Assembly session here on Monday over the issue of increase in petroleum prices.

Some people from the opposition started making videos of the protest over which Law Minister Raja Basharat drew the attention of the chair towards the issue and recommended that a committee should be formed on making video in the House because it is contrary to parliamentary norms.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari on the occasion gave a ruling that the privilege of the House is being violated and opposition should refrain from making videos. Syed Hassan Murtaza, the PPP-P Parliamentary leader, while speaking on the floor of the House said that the prices of products like wheat, sugar, petrol went up after the PM took notice.

He said there had been a clear contradiction in pre-poll speeches of PM and his current actions. Besides, the incident related to the death of a girl named Hareem Fatima was also highlighted in the House by PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that a six year girl lost her life due to kite flying in Lahore. She demanded that the government should take practical steps to control kite flying in the city.