19 robberies, citizens deprived of bike, vehicle

Rawalpindi:Robberies remain unabated in different areas of Rawalpindi as citizens in the limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi were deprived of seven motorcycles, Suzuki Bolan, gold ornaments and millions of worth precious items and cattle in 19 registered robberies in the city.

In the limits of Kahuta Police station, unidentified assailants robbed a bus passenger, while in the area of Khayaban Sir Syed, two armed bikers robbed two vehicles.

While, Uzair in the limits of Airport police station, Farooq in the limits of Sadar Beiruni police station, Sheikh Adnan in the limits of Rata Amral Police station and Ikram in the limits of Rata Amral Police station were robbed of their motorcycles.

While Rafaqat in the jurisdiction of Sadar Beiruni police station was robbed of with his Suzuki Bolan. In the limits of Pirwadai Police station, two assailants robbed two vehicles of medicine company with thousand of cash. While the vehicle of a beverage company was also robbed in the limits of Pirwadhai Police station with 80,000 cash.

In the limits of Sadar (Wah) Police station, the muggers took away purse and other valuables from the vehicle of a citizen. In the limits of Rawat Police station, robbers took away two cows, goats and mobile from the house of Zulifqar. In the limits of Kahuta Police station, two armed men robbers held hostage the passenger bus and took away mobiles and cash from passengers on gunpoint.

In the limits of Gujjar Khan Police station, the owner of the house, tortured his tenants for not paying two months rent. Subsequently, the tenant wife sustain miscarriage, police registered case against the owner of the house for torturing the tenants.

In the limits of Morgah Police station, two persons reportedly injured in firing on land dispute. Abdul Hameed informed police that Islam Wasif and five others were making a room at the alloted plot of graveyard, on obstructing, they opened firing, Abbas shot dead and two other sustain bullet injuries.