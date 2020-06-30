Cop killed, four injured

Rawalpindi: Rivals gunned down a police official, wounded four others on land dispute at Bheer Ratial falling in the jurisdiction of Jatli police station here on Monday, police said.

The rival group equipped with firearms opened firing after exchange of harsh words and fled away after killing Sadaqat Ali, a Rawalpindi police official and wounded Mohammad Hussain, Haroon, Jibran and Zofran Khan.

SSP (Investigation) Mohammad Faisal, SP (Sadar Division) Ziauddin Ahmad and SDPO Gujar Khan reached the scene with heavy contingents of police and started raiding the houses and hideouts of the people involved in the shooting.