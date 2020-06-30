‘ANF committed to save future of youth’

Rawalpindi:Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M) has said that we are committed to save the future of young generation by undertaking innovative measures to combat drug trafficking and instigating public awareness campaigns.

He stated this while talking to educationists who called to acknowledge the contributions of Anti- Narcotics Force on Monday and said that the ANF endeavor for eliminating the menace of drugs is commendable and all those criminal minds who had been indulged in this heinous crime should be dealt with iron hands.

Talking on the occasion Director General Anti-Narcotics Force said that the role of intelligentsia, social mobilizers, ulemas, faculty members, teachers, notables, opinion makers and especially parents is very important for keeping vigil eye on movement of drug paddlers who had been trying to attract youngsters towards drugs at their localities and even in their educational institutions. He stressed the need for close interaction of all social influences to curb the nefarious designs of drug mafia and educate all concerns to play their role in public awareness campaigns of ANF to intercept their clutches of drug traffickers.