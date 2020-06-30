Customs officer deprived of ornaments, cash

Rawalpindi: Three gunmen hit the house of Customs officer, depriving her of gold ornaments to the tune of on million rupees Sunday late night.

The Rawat police have registered first information report (FIR) and initiated investigation, constituting a team to hunt the criminals.

The police, quoting the statement of the complainant said that a gang of three gunmen stormed into the house of Customs officer Uzma Nafees when her husband entered the house at about 11.30 pm on Sunday night. “As he parked his car in the garage of the house and was closing the main entry, three people equipped with pistols and dagger and put gun of heads of the woman and her son, saying to hand over valuables and cash to them otherwise they would kill her minor,” the police, quoting the complainant, said. However, the gangsters, swept the gold ornaments and other valuables and sped away.