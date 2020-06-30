NHA chairman holds e-Kutcheris

Islamabad:In line with the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to public through holding 'Khuli Kutcheris' by organisations under the federal government, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (r) Sikander Qayyum held e-Kutcheris on Monday at head office of the Authority through NHA’s official Facebook page and answered to the questions placed by people from across the country.

In his opening remarks, the NHA chairman said the authority was endeavoring to generate required funds from its own resources for construction and maintenance of motorways and national highways throughout the country.

He said participation of private sector in road building projects was an encouraging phenomenon, adding affairs and schemes of the authority were being run in professional style.

During 2019-20, Rs158 billion were provided to NHA which were utilized as per priorities of the government and importance of the projects. Speaking about the significance of road maintenance, he said in 2018-19, Rs33 billion were allocated for Annual Maintenance Plan, while Rs34 billion were allocated in 2019-20 for Annual Maintenance Plan and that both the plans were being implemented gradually.

He said such e-Kutcheris would also be held at NHA Zonal offices located in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit Baltistan.