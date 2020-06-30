Waqar joins Pakistan team in England

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowling coach Waqar Younis has joined the Pakistan cricket team in Worcestershire as the entire touring party underwent Covid-19 tests on Monday.

“Waqar Younis has joined the touring squad that has been restricted to the hotel adjacent to the ground," a team official said from Worcester. "We have yet to start training as we have not been informed about the reports of our Covid tests conducted on Monday.”

The official said that the players so far have been confined to the games room and dining room of the hotel. “The whole hotel is at our disposal but we have not been able to use the playing facilities as yet. Hopefully, after getting the test results we will start training,” the official said.