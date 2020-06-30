The Times launches news radio station

LONDON: The British newspaper group that owns The Times and Sunday Times launched on Monday a news and current affairs radio station, aiming to position itself as a rival to the BBC. Times Radio went live on digital radio, online and via smart speaker at 0500 GMT and had Prime Minister Boris Johnson as its first big-name guest. Morning speech radio has traditionally been dominated by BBC Radio 4’s “Today” programme, which has often set the political agenda for the day. ern city of Blantyre, more than 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometres) from the British capital.