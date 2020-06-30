Opportunity for migratory birds to visit Margalla Hills

Islamabad:The hikers at various developed trails in the capital city are going through new experiences—some joyful and others somewhat dangerous—due to increased physical presence of unique birds species and wild animals that made a remarkable return to thick vegetative cover in the Margalla Hills after stoppage of human activities for quite some time.

When Covid-19 pandemic surfaced in Pakistan, the city observed lockdown and all hiking trails were blocked for the visitors. The wildlife during this period started returning to their original habitats, which they left in the recent years due to increasing human activities.

Manzoor Hussain, a hiker at Trail V, said he resumed hiking after few weeks due to coronavirus pandemic and it was really surprising to listen to so many new sounds of birds, which were not the case in the past.

“When I reached near small water stream the chattering of birds was so loud that it really made my day. I also feel that human interference has done no good to these birds and wildlife that were forced to leave their habitats to some other destinations,” he said.