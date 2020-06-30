Police asked to review security plans for important buildings

LAHORE:A meeting of police officers was held at CCPO office under the chairmanship of Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed.

The overall law and order situation in the city, corona SOPs and other professional matters were reviewed in detail in the meeting. Presiding over the meeting, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said accused of murder, attempted murder, and robbery should be arrested. In serious cases, the wanted fugitives should be cordoned off. He said that search and combing operations should be carried out on a daily basis to suppress hostile elements.

In view of the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange, CCPO directed DIG Security Mehboob Rashid to re-evaluate the security plans of susceptible locations and offices, deploy forces and conduct fire exercises on personnel deployed at susceptible installation and important buildings. He added that cameras installed at susceptible locations and important buildings are to be checked. Search, swap, combing and intelligence-based operations should continue in the surrounding of susceptible areas, while the arrest of the accused should be ensured with the help of Safe City cameras. The CCPO directed DIG Investigation to ensure registration of records of accused in the Poll-Com while taking full advantage of police gadgets, Hotel Eye, Travel Eye software.

He directed DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan to hold crime meetings of all divisions on a weekly basis, effective planning should be done by identifying loopholes in crime meetings. He said that patrolling system should be carried out in collaboration with SP Dolphin. The situation of kite flying and aerial firing will not be tolerated.

He directed a close eye on social media, no concession should be given to the accused who upload videos of aerial firing on social media, and also ensure that no riot provoking content gets upload on social media as well, he said. Zulfiqar Hameed directed for intensifying intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements involved in the nefarious business of drug trafficking.

He directed SP Headquarters, Jamil Zafar, to ensure inspection and maintenance of government vehicles. At the end of the crime meeting, CCPO said that Lahore Police is serving as frontline soldier against Corona.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, DIG Security and Investigation Mehboob Rashid, SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SSP Admin Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SP Headquarters and SP CIA Asim Iftikhar along with SP Cantt Furqan Bilal attended the meeting.