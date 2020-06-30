Model Town case JIT hearing on July 3

LAHORE:A seven-judge larger bench of the Lahore High Court will resume its hearing on Friday (3rd July) in a matter relating to constitution of second Joint Investigation Team (JIT) by the Punjab government to hold a fresh probe into 2014 Model Town incident.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will head the bench with Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Asjad Javed Ghural and Justice Farooq Haider.

Previously, a three-judge full bench held hearing in the matter during February last. Khurram Rafiq and other police officials facing trial in the Model Town case had challenged the legitimacy of the second JIT.

The full bench had suspended the JIT through an interim order on March 22, 2019. On June 17, 2014, around 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when police opened fire to disperse protesting activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) during an “anti-encroachment” operation outside the residence of its chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri.

The PAT had filed a private complaint before an anti-terrorism court against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and almost all federal and provincial

cabinet of PML-N besides officials of police and district administration accusing them of killing its workers.