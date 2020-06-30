Book banned for Quaid’s wrong birth date

LAHORE:Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board (PCTB) has banned Class-6 Urdu book of a private publisher which mentions wrong date of birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The book “Sarmaya-e-Urdu” by Tehzib Sons Publishers mentions 25 December, 1976 as the date of birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah instead of 25 December, 1876. The PCTB noted that the book was published and sold without prior approval of the PCTB which was a violation of Section 10 of Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board Act 2015.

It directed the publisher to stop producing, printing, publishing, selling or using the book in any institution and immediately recall its stock from schools, book shops and from other places.