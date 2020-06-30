Heavy rain brings life to a halt in City

LAHORE:Heavy rain inundated most of the provincial metropolis areas here Monday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain, which started early morning brought city life to a standstill while hundreds of feeders of Lesco went out of order. Rainwater remained on roads for many hours

despite the fact that all the hierarchy of civic bodies such as Wasa, LDA and district administration remained on toes.

The rain inundated all major roads, residential and commercial localities, playgrounds, stadiums, graveyards, bus stands and public parks. Wasa officials said that 31mm rain was recorded at Pani Wala Talab.

As there was no electricity in half of the city localities, residents faced serious problems in getting drinking water because they were unable to operate their motors while many tube-wells were also silent.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that until Monday noon most of the 22 sore points, including Lakshmi Chowk, Haji Camp, Firdaus Market, Kashmir Road, GPO, Sheranwala Gate, Aik Moriya Pull, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Lawrence Road and Ichhra were cleared of rainwater.

A large number of roads looked like mini canals and remained inundated in ankle-deep stagnant rainwater which caused serious inconvenience to road users besides traffic blockage at major crossings.

The underpass of Farooq Ganj, Misri Shah was filled with rainwaterand several cars and motorcycles remained stuck in it.

The rainwater accumulation also affected majority of graveyards, including Miani Sahib, Mian Mir Sahib, Township, Samsani (Johar Town), Township, Faisal Town adjacent to Kottha Pind and Pind Rajputan graveyards where many graves caved in. Rainwater also entered homes in many localities such as Bhati Gate, Pani Wala Talab, Azam Cloth Market, Nisbat Road, Gawalmandi and many other low-lying areas on Circular Road.

Meanwhile, Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad. Light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. Rainfall was also recorded at Faisalabad 37mm, Noorpur Thal 27, Islamabad (Saidpur 17, A/P, Bokra 04, City 03), Mandi Bahauddin 15, Bhakkar 13, Kasur, Sargodha 09, Jhelum, Narowal 08, Gujrat, Gujranwala 06, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 02, Joharabad, Sialkot, Jhang 01, Dir (Upper 17), Bunner 14, Saidu Sharif 05, Balakot 04, Pattan, Kalam 01, Muzaffarabad (City 10, Airport 08), Garhi Dupatta 05, Rawalakot 02 and Gilgit 02.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 34.4°C and minimum was 21.6°C.