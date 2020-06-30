Root set to miss first WI Test to attend child’s birth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England captain Joe Root is set to miss the first Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child. The Test begins on July 8 and limits on player movements for the bio-secure matches mean Root will be unable to leave and immediately rejoin the squad. Ben Stokes is set to captain England for the first time in Root’s absence.