Tue Jun 30, 2020
June 30, 2020

Root set to miss first WI Test to attend child’s birth

June 30, 2020

LONDON: England captain Joe Root is set to miss the first Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child. The Test begins on July 8 and limits on player movements for the bio-secure matches mean Root will be unable to leave and immediately rejoin the squad. Ben Stokes is set to captain England for the first time in Root’s absence.

