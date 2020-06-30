Full members have to meet PCB’s criteria: Nadeem Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said on Monday that clubs would have to fulfil all the requirements if they wanted full member status.

In a virtual session with reporters, Nadeem admitted that the affiliation and operation rules set forth for clubs in the new PCB model constitution were tough to comply with, saying that only 30 to 40 clubs from all over the country would be able to meet the new criteria.

“There is no doubt conditions set for clubs seeking full member status are tough. Chances are that we may see only 30-40 clubs meeting those standards,” the former left-arm spinner said. “Even if just 10 clubs meet the criteria we have no issue with it. But clubs seeking full member status have to fulfil all the requirements,” he added.

Nadeem, however, said that the criteria to get associate membership was rather easy. “There is no such issue for clubs seeking associate membership of district associations. They can get playing and voting right which will help them stay active,” he said.

“One condition, however, is a bit demanding — hiring a Level I coach. The PCB will definitely come forward to support clubs looking for Level I coaches as we need uniformity and professionalism. There is no better start than to introduce such things at the club level. It is also good for former first-class players who need jobs. The High Performance Centre will also train these coaches,” said Nadeem.

He added that all bogus clubs would be eliminated in due course. “If a club does not have the basic facilities and structure, it will not have playing right. I expect clubs to generate funds by running camps and renting out their facilities,” he said.

When asked by this correspondent how a club can meet the condition of raising an under-13 team and having its own gym at a time when the PCB does not have one for its regional academies, Nadeem said: “This is not a must for associate members but for clubs seeking full membership. “No one will stop clubs from voting or playing inter-district tournaments if they do not have an under-13 team or a gym. It does not matter if only 10 clubs in Pakistan have such facilities,” he said.

He said full member clubs would not enjoy any extra luxury. “Every club will have just one vote,” Nadeem said.

About the scrutiny process, he said it would only be conducted once clubs started playing active role at district level. “We have some delay in getting things started because of the Covid-19. Hopefully, things will improve and take final shape by December,” said the recently appointed Director High Performance.

On players’ domestic contracts, he said that under the new fee structure, 88 percent of the cricketers would get better benefits. “Category D players will face some loss but that is because this new system is performance and seniority based.

“Players with less experience will definitely work harder to get into a better category next year. We felt Rs50,000 was too little for domestic cricketers. Less match fee will be compensated by more matches and better monthly packages,” he said.

Nadeem said the two-tenure restriction for club office-bearers was set to give other club members a chance. “It will discourage those who continue to stay at the helm of affairs for a long time,” he said.

He said that the PCB wanted to promote club as well as school cricket “because real development comes from the grassroots level”. He also announced that the National T20 Championship would now be played under a double league system.