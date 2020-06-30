German inflation up in June

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Frankfurt am Main: Inflation in Germany regained ground in June after falling steeply through months of lockdown for Europe´s top economy, as intense talks over EU-wide economic stimulus loom.
Price growth rebounded to 0.9 percent year-on-year this month, statistics authority Destatis said in preliminary figures, beating analyst expectations. The measure had fallen from 1.7 percent in February -- before the coronavirus struck -- to 0.6 percent last month.
Goods inflation picked back up into positive territory again in June after plummeting in March and April, in part due to a global oil glut sapping energy prices. Meanwhile price growth for food and services including rent remained relatively steady. Inflation reached 0.8 percent using the European Central Bank´s preferred yardstick known as the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), after 0.5 percent in May.