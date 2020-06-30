close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
June 30, 2020

Gold prices up Rs1,600

Business

June 30, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs1,600 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs104,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs1,372 to Rs89,506. In the international market, gold rates went up by $10 per ounce to $1,772 per ounce. Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.

