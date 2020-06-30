As COVID-19 kills 74 in a day, Sindh records highest death toll yet

Seventy-four more people — the highest in Sindh to date — have died due to COVID-19 and another 1,539 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in the province, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 1,343.

“Today is an unfortunate day for us,” said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday. Majority of these deaths took place at hospitals and homes in Karachi, he added.

“This is the highest figure so far since the first death due to COVID-19 was reported on March 19,” he said, adding that he was saddened to disclose that the death rate had increased from 1.5 per cent to 1.6 per cent, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief executive said that 8,464 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,539 people, or 18.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 443,757 tests, which have resulted in 81,985 positive cases, which means that 18.5 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

He said that 35,026 patients are currently under treatment: 33,482 in self-isolation at home, 88 at isolation centres and 1,456 at hospitals. He added that 660 patients are in critical condition, of whom 92 are on life support.

Shah said that 1,093 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 45,616. “The recovery rate has increased to 55.6 per cent, which is quite encouraging.”

He said that out of the 1,539 fresh cases of Sindh, 689 (or 45 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 252 of the new patients belong to District East, 175 to District South, 107 to District Central, 62 to District Malir, 49 to District West and 44 to District Korangi.

He added that Hyderabad has reported 93 new cases, Ghotki 76, Sukkur 74, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur 34 each, Tando Allahyar 32, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 23 each, Jacobabad 28, Larkana 22, Kambar and Shikarpur 19, Dadu 13, Umerkot 12, Badin and Naushehroferoze nine each, Sujawal six, Tando Muhammad Khan five, Thatta four, and Kashmore and Matiari one each.

He once again repeated his advice for the people of the province to comply with all the standard operating procedures devised by his government so that the pandemic can be contained.