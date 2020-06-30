Abducted child recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police on Monday recovered a boy within eight hours of his kidnapping and arrested three people. Ishtiaq had registered a complaint at the Shah Faisal Colony police station, stating that one-and-a-half-years-old Hunain was kidnapped from outside his residence in Natha Khan Goth.
The police arrested a suspect, Mir Khattab Shah, in Mianwali Colony and recovered a pistol from his possession. The suspect, during the initial interrogation, told the police that he had kidnapped the child and sold him for Rs20,000 to a woman, Shahnaz, in the Korangi area.
Acting on the information provided by Shah, the police carried out a raid and recovered the boy safely, and arrested Shahnaz, wife of Yousuf, and Shahbana.