737 MAX could take off!

NEW YORK: Boeing’s 737 MAX plane could take its first test flight from Monday, a crucial step for the survival of the company’s star model that has been grounded for 14 months.

Two sources close to the case told AFP on Friday the flight could take place early the following week. Neither Boeing nor the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the flight when asked for comment on Sunday.

“We continue to work diligently on safely returning the 737 MAX to service. We defer to the FAA and global regulators on the process,” a Boeing spokesperson told AFP. The MAX has been grounded globally since March 13, 2019, following an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. That catastrophe came just a few months after a Lion Air MAX crash that killed 189 people. The troubling similarities between the two accidents, both of which occurred shortly after takeoff, along with the pilots’ inability to regain control of the plane, led global aviation authorities to ground the model indefinitely.