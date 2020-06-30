Importance of NAB

NAB is a key national institution if this nation seeks to eliminate corruption in the gigantic public sector as well as the joint public-private sector-based projects either in the conception stage or in-process. It is imperative that all other key institutions such as the State Bank, the FBR, FIA, commercial banks & DFIs, NHA, FWO, and all others should heed the national interest and co-operate with NAB in identifying and bringing to justice all emerging and actual sources of corrupt practices and acts of omission and commission. If citizens wish to be whistle-blowers (regarding corrupt practices), their testimonies should be entertained.

We must never forget that our founding fathers never indulged in corruption or wrong-doing. The Quaid was reluctant to spend even a rupee or two from the national treasury on his personal self or his immediate family. The national accountability law should be a visionary one, not targeting any specifc group or class of interests or citizenry. The fundamental job for NAB should be to serve the nation and the public by developing cases against actual corruption in a fair and competent manner and proceeding ahead with these in the court of law to a satisfactory conclusion. Recoveries of ill-gotten money should be paramount so its a good idea that the 'plea bargain' mechanism should be improved upon. A vibrant performance by NAB and FBR will lead to a more transparent, prosperous, law-abiding Pakistan in the future.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore