Melbourne virus spike causes havoc with AFL fixtures

SYDNEY: A flare-up of coronavirus on Monday forced Australian Rules football into hastily reworking this week’s AFL fixtures as sport in Australia continues to be impacted by the pandemic.

The nation’s second-biggest city, Melbourne, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past week, with another 75 reported in the last 24 hours.It is at odds with the rest of the country’s successful containment of the epidemic, and states are taking measures to ensure the virus does not spread further.

Queensland said on Monday that any team from the state that plays in Melbourne, or hosts a team travelling from Melbourne, would need to quarantine for 14 days after the match.

“The new measures specifically impact all Queensland-based teams, regardless of the code, and their interactions with Victoria-based teams,” the state’s chief health officer Jeannette Young said.

The decision forced the AFL to make late changes to this week’s fixtures, with Thursday night’s game between West Coast Eagles and Melbourne’s Richmond Tigers on the Gold Coast

called off.

The reshuffle will see Sydney Swans fly into the Eagles’ Gold Coast hub instead for a match on Saturday, while the Tigers will stay at home and play the Melbourne Demons on Sunday.Carlton and St Kilda’s Melbourne derby, originally set for Saturday afternoon, will be shifted to fill the vacant Thursday night slot.