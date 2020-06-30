Michael Rosen on coronavirus: I was so near to departing this planet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Michael Rosen said he was just hours from death when he was rushed to A&E with coronavirus.
The poet and author, 74, spent almost seven weeks in an induced coma on a ventilator after falling ill in March.He told the Today programme: “I thought I was coping with a flu… or that it was the coronavirus and I was going to be one of those people who experience it as a kind of flu.”
But things started “moving very, very quickly” when a neighbour, who is a GP, did an “oxygen saturation test… and suddenly it was, ‘You’ve got to go to A&E now’.”He said of being “rushed” to A&E: “I don’t think I sensed, at that moment, that I was probably two or three hours off departing this planet.
“My respiratory system was conking out but so were my liver and kidneys and I didn’t know that but found out afterwards.”Asked how he is now, the former Children’s Laureate told the Radio 4 programme: “The first word I think of to describe myself is feeble. My legs feel very, very feeble.
“I think of them as cardboard tubes full of porridge. When I ask them to do things they don’t do it. I’ve learnt how to walk with a stick and a bit without a stick.“I can hear that my voice is a bit feeble as well and then I get tired very quickly. I’ve also lost some sight from my left eye and (hearing) from my left ear. So I feel a bit lopsided. Feeble and lopsided.”
The children’s author, whose books include We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, Little Rabbit Foo Foo and Chocolate Cake, has now returned from hospital and said being on a “knife edge” had changed him as a person.
“I was so near to going…. It’s a reminder of how life is very impermanent,” he said.“I get these, not exactly nightmares, but recurring images… and I don’t really want them there but I can’t get rid of them.”“I didn’t know about the seven weeks being in this induced coma until I came home and (his wife) Emma told me about it… I got quite upset about it…. That’s full of emotion for me, that people were just hanging in there.”Rosen will not be writing about the experience just yet, saying: “I usually allow these more traumatic things to sit about for a bit.”