Leicester pubs and restaurants may stay closed, says mayor

LONDON: Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in Leicester may be forced to stay closed for two more weeks after a rise in coronavirus cases, the city’s mayor has suggested.

Sir Peter Soulsby heavily criticised the Government over its handling of the situation in the city, saying he needs to “be convinced” that an extension to lockdown is necessary.

He said a Public Health England (PHE) report sent to him overnight had been “cobbled together” and “readily acknowledges” that cases are higher in Leicester due to higher levels of testing in the city.

The report said current restrictions in place across England should be extended in Leicester for a further two weeks, he told the PA news agency.This means that pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, outdoor playgrounds and other areas would need to stay closed and not reopen as planned on July 4.

Leicester has recorded 866 new cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks – leading to speculation over the weekend that the city would be locked down. The report’s recommendations “are about extending the restrictions for a further two weeks, but what we still don’t have – whether it’s lockdown or restrictions — is why on earth you would do it and why you would do it here in Leicester,” he told PA.

“It’s very unclear of what difference they would make and why you would do it, how it would possibly make any difference. If the virus is out of control or is spreading with the restrictions, I can’t see how extending them for a further two weeks would make any difference to that.”

Sir Peter condemned briefings made to the media by Government officials over the weekend about a possible city lockdown. He said he would tell Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday afternoon there is “no reason to pick on Leicester, on our economy, on our businesses, that is not the case (for) the rest of the UK.”

Sir Peter said it was also unclear who would have the power to impose further restrictions on the city. Asked earlier on Sky News if he was prepared to continue lockdown for two more weeks, Sir Peter said: “I’m saying we need to be convinced that there is a case for doing that.”

Asked if he believes pubs and restaurants will be reopening on July 4 in the city, he said: “That is what is happening across England on Saturday the 4th of July and they will, I expect – unless we get instructions to the contrary – be happening here, as they ought to be along with the rest of England.”

Earlier, Sir Peter said there had been “incredible frustration” in getting figures out of the Government “after weeks of asking”. He told the BBC: “I’ve looked at this report and, frankly, it’s obviously been cobbled together very hastily.”

Leicester public health director Ivan Browne was also critical about the level of information given to the city to tackle the outbreak.On Sunday, Home Secretary Priti Patel, in interviews with broadcasters, appeared to confirm Leicester would be locked down. But Jonathan Ashworth, shadow health secretary and Leicester South MP, said Ms Patel had “got slightly in a muddle” about a possible lockdown.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, speaking on Monday, said that the Government is “concerned about Leicester”. On a visit to a construction site in west London, the Prime Minister said: “We are concerned about Leicester, we are concerned about any local outbreak.”—PA