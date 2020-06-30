ACE arrest three fraudsters

PAKPATTAN: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) circle officer arrested three fraudsters, including a woman on Monday.

The fraudsters used to arrange marriage with the woman and later they run away from the house after taking cash and valuables.Cases have been registered against the accused.

17 SHOPS SEALED: The district administration Monday sealed 17 shops and impounded two vehicles overt coronavirus SOPs violations.Shopkeepers were imposed collective fine to the tune of Rs 14,000 over Covid-19 violations and not wearing face masks.

SCARCITY OF SUGAR IRKS LOCALS: Scarcity of sugar at shops have irked locals on Monday.The sugar was found absent from shops of Pakpattan, Arifwala ,Qaboola, Malka Hans Town, Noorpur, Bongga Hayyat, Chowk Marally and Purnana Thana. Talking to reporters, traders and shopkeepers said it was not possible for them to sell sugar for Rs 70 per kg after purchasing it for Rs 78 per kg.

LOCALS SUFFER POWER, GAS LOADSHEDDING: Citizens suffered power and gas loadshedding in extensive heat. Talking to reporters, citizens said in sweltering heat it is a great injustice on the part of relevant authorities to subject them the troubles of electricity and gas loadshedding. They have urged higher authorities to look into the matter.