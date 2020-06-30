close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

18-year-old injured for resisting mugging bid

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

Citizens caught two suspects who shot at a boy for resisting their mugging bid in Karachi’s Bilal Colony area on Monday.According to the Bilal Colony police, two armed men injured 18-year-old Zakir, son of Noor, during their mugging bid in New Karachi’s Sector 5-E.However, after they shot at the boy, they were caught by people in the area, the police said.The police said the suspects were thrashed by citizens before they were handed over the police.The police said the injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

