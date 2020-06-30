close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

2 die in road accidents

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two people died in separate road accidents on Monday. Ayaz Ahmed, Saddam Ahmed and others were returning to Rohri from Bahawalpur in a car and near Motorway M-5 the car overturned, leaving Ayaz, 35, dead on the spot and others wounded. The injured were removed to hospital. In the second accident, Ali Ahmed, 15, was travelling on his motorcycle when it skidded on the road and he sustained critical injuries and died at hospital.

Latest News

More From Peshawar