Effective operation launched against locusts

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two people died in separate road accidents on Monday. Ayaz Ahmed, Saddam Ahmed and others were returning to Rohri from Bahawalpur in a car and near Motorway M-5 the car overturned, leaving Ayaz, 35, dead on the spot and others wounded. The injured were removed to hospital. In the second accident, Ali Ahmed, 15, was travelling on his motorcycle when it skidded on the road and he sustained critical injuries and died at hospital.