Four dacoits arrested

BUREWALA: Gaggo police on Monday arrested four dacoits here. The police arrested accused Rawal Hussain, Babar Hassan, Muhammad Atif and Naeem Khan and recovered cash and two pistols. The accused had recently looted a cigarette loader rickshaw from the salesman of a private cigarette company near Chak 201/EB. A police team consisting of SI Abdul Sattar was formed which arrested the accused by using modern technology.