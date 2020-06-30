close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

Four dacoits arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

BUREWALA: Gaggo police on Monday arrested four dacoits here. The police arrested accused Rawal Hussain, Babar Hassan, Muhammad Atif and Naeem Khan and recovered cash and two pistols. The accused had recently looted a cigarette loader rickshaw from the salesman of a private cigarette company near Chak 201/EB. A police team consisting of SI Abdul Sattar was formed which arrested the accused by using modern technology.

Latest News

More From Peshawar