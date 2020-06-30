close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2020

NOWSHERA: Another five people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of Covid-19 patients to 735 in the district. Up to 22 people recovered from the contagious disease. A total of 423 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus in the district. Around 2520 corona tests were conducted in the district in which 1684 tested negative.Some 46 people died from coronavirus in Nowshera.

Latest News

More From Peshawar