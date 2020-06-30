close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
Rain havoc

Peshawar

MINGORA: Torrential rains coupled with hailstorm destroyed standing crops and fruit orchards in Matta tehsil in Swat district.It was learnt that the rain and hailstorm uprooted four electricity poles in Khawazakhela, disrupting power supply to the area. The cloudburst also caused flooding in the canals which inundated the agricultural fields in various areas in Matta. Four houses were also destroyed in the rain. However, they said that no loss of life was caused.

