2,700 Afghan families settled in urban Mansehra asked to repatriate

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afghan Refugees Department has asked over 2,700 Afghan families settled in urban parts of the district to repatriate to native country voluntarily before July 1 or else they would be expelled out of the country.

“We have given June 30, as the last date for repatriation to over 2,700 Afghan families settled in urban areas of the district. And if they didn’t follow the government orders, we would send them to their native country by force,” Abdullah Khan, the administrator Afghan Refugees Department, told reporters here on Monday.He said that each Afghan family voluntarily leaving for their country would be paid $200.

The administrator said his department was also relocating over 1,050 Afghan families from two camps to keep them away from projects being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The official said the government had given three options to those 1,050 Afghan refugee families settled in Barari and Ichrian camps — either to relocate at a camp in Khaki, within the district or Haripur or repatriate to native country but hardly 30 families repatriated voluntarily to Afghanistan. “As Mansehra-Besham section of the Hazara Expressway is expected to be made functional shortly and all 1,050 Afghan families settled in Barari and Ichrian camps are being relocated to Khaki camp within the next couple of days,” he said.

The administrator said the relocation of those families was earlier scheduled in March this year but because of the coronavirus outbreak process was delayed which would be completed within the next couple of days and preparations for that had already been finalised.