Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium upgrading to take 6 months

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government will make all efforts to ensure that some matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Cricket Tournament 2021 are held in the in Peshawar.

He was chairing a meeting of the Sports Department here on Monday to review the possibilities of holding some of the next PSL matches in Peshawar, said a handout.

Besides Advisor to CM on Information, Ajmal Wazir, Secretary Tourism and Sports, Khushal Khan, Secretary Communication and Works, Ijaz Hussain Ansari, Special Secretary to CM, Masood Younas, Director General Sports, Asfandyar Khattak, representatives of Finance and Planning Department and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on upgrading the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium for the possible holding of the PSL matches.

The participants of the meeting were informed that civil work on upgrading the stadium and work on the provision of the required facilities was in progress. However, the pace of work has been affected due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

It was added that a period of six to seven months will be required to complete all the necessary arrangements in the stadium. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the promotion of sports activities in the province was one of the top priorities of the provincial government.

He stated that the government was taking result-oriented steps under a comprehensive strategy devised in this regard. The chief minister added that civil work is in progress on the upgrading of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar to develop it up to the required standard.

He hoped all the preparations to this effect would be completed well in time provided that situations in coronavirus context were favourable. Mahmood Khan asked the relevant officials of Sports and C&W Departments to make all efforts to complete the civil work on the upgrading of the stadium and provision of other allied facilities in time so that holding of some of the PSL matches in the stadium could be made possible.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted provision of the required funds to accelerate the pace of civil work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar.