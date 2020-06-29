One dead in shooting at US rally

WASHINGTON: One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter rally in the US state of Kentucky, police said. The incident Saturday took place at Jefferson Square Park in the center of Louisville where protestors have gathered for weeks over the killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor. Her death in March helped fuel a campaign against racism and police brutality in the United States that has since spread across the globe. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the park at around 9:00 pm. “Calls then came in that Sheriff´s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene,” the department said on Twitter.