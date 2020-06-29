Trump, Biden release campaign team data

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden have released diversity data for their election campaign teams as America grapples with a simmering racial justice crisis. Just over a third of Biden´s full-time staff are people of color and 53 percent are women, CNN reported, citing a campaign aide to the presumptive Democratic nominee. Trump´s team released its numbers shortly after the Biden campaign on Saturday, showing 25 percent of the president´s full-time senior staff are people of color and just over half are female. The disclosures came after Biden was pressed to release the data during a virtual town hall event earlier in the day with representatives from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.