Traders demand end to power outages

MANSEHRA: The traders union has threatened to observe a shutter-down strike if Peshawar Electricity Supply Company doesn’t stop frequent power outages and low voltage in the city and its suburbs.

“Our city and its suburbs are among areas where electricity traffic’s monthly recovery is over 99 percent but even then Pesco observes load-shedding, causing inconvenience to people,” said Fayyaz Solaria a, a leader of traders.

Flanked by a group of traders, he said the business community was already suffering the brunt of lockdown trigged by coronavirus but frequent suspension of electricity and low voltage issue increased their agonies and hardships. “There is scorching summer and people, particularly women and children and elderly people, can’t sleep at night because of power outages,” he added. He warned that if current spate of loadshedding was not brought to an end, they would observe shutter-down strike and stage streets.

Rs36m approved for water supply

Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs36 million funds to lay pipelines for supply of potable water to almost half of the city. “Water scarcity is a chronic issue but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has released Rs36 million funds to lay pipelines for the supply of water from a fresh source to people,” Swati told reporters here on Sunday.

He said the main reason behind water shortage was because underground water level had dropped drastically in the city and its suburbs and Khatta water supply scheme had also gone dry. He said that initially people of Upper and Lower Channia and its adjoining localities would be supplied with water.

“We have already signed an agreement with Saudi Arabian government that would give Rs4 billion for gravity flow mega water supply scheme, which would address water scarcity issue here permanently,” said Swati.