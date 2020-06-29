India seeks extradition of Mumbai attack 'mastermind'

NEW DELHI: India is seeking the extradition of a Pakistan man suspected to have planned the 2008 Mumbai attacks after the United States alleged last week he was living freely in Pakistan, government officials said on Sunday. India and the United States have both indicted Sajid Mir of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group for the three-day attacks on hotels, a train station and a Jewish centre in which 166 people were killed including six Americans, reported a British wire service. An Indian official said the government has repeatedly asked Pakistan to hand over Sajid who is charged with serving as chief planner of the attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance. “We have asked before, and are demanding again, he needs to be handed over,” the official dealing with regional security issues said.Pakistan’s foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by British wire service. The FBI has posted a reward of $5 million for information leading to the capture of Sajid who is also wanted for a 2008/2009 plot against Denmark’s Jyllands-Posten newspaper to avenge its blasphemous caricatures that enraged many Muslims.