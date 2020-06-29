Youth drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A youth drowned in a pool at Alipur Chattha on Sunday. Reportedly, Ahmad was working in a fish farm when suddenly he slipped and fell into the pool and drowned.
5 HELD FOR DECANTING: Police on Sunday arrested five shopkeepers for decanting. The police conducted raids at different areas and arrested Abdul Hameed, Umar Farooq, Abdul Sattar, Sufiyan and Arshad for decanting.