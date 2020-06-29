close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

Youth drowns

National

Our Correspondent
June 29, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A youth drowned in a pool at Alipur Chattha on Sunday. Reportedly, Ahmad was working in a fish farm when suddenly he slipped and fell into the pool and drowned.

5 HELD FOR DECANTING: Police on Sunday arrested five shopkeepers for decanting. The police conducted raids at different areas and arrested Abdul Hameed, Umar Farooq, Abdul Sattar, Sufiyan and Arshad for decanting.

