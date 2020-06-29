Girl electrocuted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: A girl was electrocuted at Chak Juman Shah on Sunday. Amina Bibi was busy working at her home when suddenly she accidentally touched a livewire. As a result, she received electric shock and died on the spot.
CRUSHED TO DEATH: A youth was killed in an accident at Chak 121-EB on Sunday. Reportedly, two bikes collided with another vehicle. As a result, Zeeshan was killed on the spot while two others, including Khushwer Bibi, were injured.
STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The ACE on Sunday retrieved a state land. The ACE team raided Chak 17-SP and retrieved a state land from land grabbers.