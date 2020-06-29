Two stores looted

MALAKWAL: Three bandits barged into two drug stores and took away cash in the jurisdiction of Malakwal police on Saturday. The robbers entered a drug store outside the THQ hospital Malakwal and took away Rs 10,000, a mobile phone and a pump-action shotgun from the store. After half an hour the bandits entered another drug store on Rukan Road, Malakwal and took away Rs 35,000. Chemists and Druggists Association Malakwal president Hanif Muhammad Khalid and secretary general Rana Muhammad Naeem urged the police authorities to arrest the dacoits.